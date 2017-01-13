5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo: Justin Tallis/ AFP/ Getty Images.

1. The UK government wants to lure Australia’s best startups. It is holding the Startup Games in Sydney next month, to follow on from a successful event in Rio de Janeiro last year. The winner of the pitching contest will score a trip to Britain to network with the best entrepreneurs and investors over there. But check out the real reason why the UK is holding such an event in Australia.

2. NSW government has invested in a $4 million increase in funding facility for fintech accelerator H2 Ventures. Deputy premier John Barilaro told the AFR that just giving out small grants achieves “small results”, while the loan guarantee to H2 “is really moving the needle”.

3. You can now hail and pay for an Uber from within Google Maps. And you don’t even need the Uber app installed on the phone. Read more here.

4. The Tax Office’s tech woes continue, as they shut down their systems for the fourth consecutive weekend. iTnews reports that while the ATO continues to have planned outages to fix issues, it refuses to divulge what work is being done nor how many more weekend shutdowns will be required.

5. Apple wants to take on Netflix, Amazon and Hollywood. The Wall Street Journal reports that the hardware giant wants to start producing its own television shows and films in order to combat a slowdown in sales of smartphones and tablets.

