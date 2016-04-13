5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

It’s a rainy day for Telstra. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Hello, this is what you need to know in tech today.

1. Telstra has allegedly bowed down to the Catholic Church. Reports have come out today that Australia’s largest telco is removing its public support for marriage equality after threats from the Catholic Church that it will with withdraw its contracts from the carrier. One customer even claims a Telstra rep called same-sex marriage an “ideology”.

An @Telstra Rep is sorry that Telstra doesn't support my "Ideology"

Mate this is my life not a belief, I live this! pic.twitter.com/oBRlwYLDlU — Morgan Archer (@mrgnarchr) April 13, 2016

2. Uber was legalised yesterday in South Australia. From July, ridesharing will be legal in the state, opening up the doors for the likes of UberX and GoCatch. As part of the new changes, the state’s 1137 taxi licence plate holders will each receive $30,000 from the state government, funded by a extra $1 levy on all taxi and rideshare fares.

3. Your Netflix account might be stolen. A Symantec report says that ransomware and hackers stealing Australian online accounts are on the rise. In the last year, ransomware has become by far the biggest internet threat and has skyrocketed 141% in Australia over the year before. Stolen online accounts are a close second.

4. The Tesla Model S got some cool updates. The front end has been redesigned, removing the grill to make it look more like the Model 3 which was announced earlier in the month.

There are also new adaptive LED headlights, bringing it inline with the Model X SUV which is due in Australia sometime in the next 12 months.

On the inside, there are a couple of new interior finish choices, while the same ultra-aggressive air filtration system from the Model X will now be available as an option. And yes, this includes the “Bioweapon Defence Mode”.

New interior options are available for $1500, while the premium package which includes the new air filter, will set you back an extra $4500.

5. These guys dropped out of corporate jobs and now run a big suit business. We spoke to the guys from InStitchu who went from corporate guys to successful ecommerce entrepreneurs. Here’s what they had to say about the ride.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.