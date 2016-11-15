5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Australian captain Steve Smith is dismissed in the second test against South Africa in Hobart on Nov 15, 2016. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The Australian cricket team couldn’t even last the first session against South Africa in Hobart this morning, which leaves plenty of time to catch up on the biggest tech stories of the day, including how Microsoft is planning to turn things around for our troubled side:

1. Australia has been crushed in Hobart, but Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is apparently coming to the rescue. The cricket-mad tech chief is expected to unveil a new Microsoft Azure-powered performance analytics system for Cricket Australia at the MCG today. Read more on how the dashboard will nudge selectors to pick and drop certain players in the future.

2. A US entrepreneur on a speaking tour in Australia burst into tears in Sydney. Pedestrian.TV reported that the founder of online fashion retailer Nasty Gal, Sophie Amoruso, broke down after her company filed for bankruptcy while she was travelling Down Under.

3. The Donald Trump era might prove to be a blessing for the Australian tech sector. The AFR has reported some Australian executives’ theory that more strict immigration policies in the USA may lead to overseas tech workers looking to Australia’s 457 skilled visa program.

4. More than 400 million user accounts from AdultFriendFinder, Penthouse.com, Stripshow.com and related sites have been hacked. It’s a far larger hack than Ashley Madison last year, which outed a mere 40 million users. Read more on the privacy breach.

5. All 1.2 million employees of Britain’s NHS public health system were accidentally sent a mass test email. To make things worse, annoyed users have sent 120 reply-all messages to all 1.2 million recipients, further clogging up the computer systems. The Register reports that the NHS is blaming outsourcer Accenture for the original error.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.