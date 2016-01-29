5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

RIP Windows Phone.

The weekend is upon us, here’s what you need to know in tech.

1. Your iPhone charger may explode on you. Actually, probably not. But Apple has issued a recall for certain iPhone and Mac chargers in Australia saying there is a “risk of electrical shock”. Check here to see if you’re affected and what you need to do.

2. The first residential Tesla Powerwall in Australia has been installed. It’s at a house in Western Sydney where the owner is a huge Elon Musk fan. Home owner Nick Pfitzner says he expects to see a return on investment in less than eight years. A Powerwall battery will set you back close to $10,000 if you already have solar panels installed on your house. If solar installation is necessary you’ll be looking at paying upwards of $18,000.

3. The LaunchVic board is smashing the gender gap in tech. The independent body launched by the Victorian government to look over its $60 million startup fund has announced it will be the first group in the Australian innovation sector to have women outnumbering men on its board.

Announced this morning at the Above All Human conference in Melbourne, LaunchVic’s board will be chaired by Australia Post managing director Ahmed Fahour and is made up of five men and six women.

4. The tanking Aussie dollar is making Apple products very expensive. Check this chart out of the Aussie dollar:

Now check out the prices between Apple products in 2014 and 2016:

2014

Macbook Air 11-inch: $1099

iPad Air 2: Started at $619 for 16GB Wi-Fi model, up to $1019 for 128GB cellular

iPhone 6: $869 for 16GB, $999 for 6 Plus 16GB

21.5-inch iMac: starting at $1,349

Mac Pro: starting at $3999 2016

MacBook Air 11-inch: $1399

iPad Air 2: $699 for 16GB Wi-Fi model and $1,119 for 128GB cellular

iPhone 6s: 16GB from $1079 and $1229 for 16GB 6s Plus

21.5-inch iMac: starting at $1699

Mac Pro: starting at $4899

Ouch.

5. Twitter’s Australian MD Karen Stocks doesn’t have her email auto-syncing on her phone. She says it lets her keep control and that we shouldn’t be obsessed with it. Perhaps we should listen?

And as a bonus item, Microsoft’s financials have revealed that Windows Phone is essentially dead. Just over 4 million phones were sold last quarter, less than half year-on-year, even with a new flagship device. RIP Windows Phone.

Have a great weekend! Come chat to me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.