5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

TeleXHealth team at the Hack Ageing event in Melbourne. Image: IBM.

1. Netflix. A partnership deal between the streaming company and Optus has come to an end. That means there could be a battle to land a new agreement in coming months. The popularity of Netflix, it’s estimated to make up about 30% of internet traffic at some ISPs, makes a partnership deal a lucrative draw card. More here.

2. Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata has passed away, aged 55. The Japanese gaming company released a statement saying Iwata died due to a bile duct growth. He’d taken some time off work last year to have a tumour removed. There’s more here.

3. Flying. Australian startup Flirtey trialled drone delivery in New Zealand — and it was 4 times quicker than driving. The company flew autoparts two kilometres in Auckland. The trip, which was usually a 20 minute car trip, took less than 5 minutes. More here.

4. Reddit CEO Ellen Pao has stepped down. Last week a bunch of moderators shut down many parts of the site to protest how Pao handled the dismissal of former director of talent, Victoria Taylor. More than 213,000 people signed a petition to fire Pao. She said it was a “mutual decision” and that she had “not” been fired. There’s more here.

5. Hack Health, a hack-a-thon run by HealthXL and IBM in Melbourne over the weekend, had more than 130 delegates competing in 18 teams to come up with some awesome tech solutions for Australia’s ageing population. Teams were given the brief of creating solutions which were simple to use and either help older Australians live independently for longer, eat better, exercise more or feel like they’re more connected to society. Team TeleXHealth was crowned the winner last night after 48 hours of development work. The team came up with a solution which enables elderly people to confidentially share key information about their health – such as weight, blood sugar, blood pressure – via an automated telephone service. The information is then digitally recorded, analysed and tracked on a dashboard which can be accessed via a mobile app by the patient, their doctor, family or carer. It means a person’s health can be monitored from within their home, cutting down the need to see a doctor for routine health checks.

BONUS: What’s in a URL? A million dollars for some of them. Here are 35 of the most expensive domain names of all time, including investing.com, diamond.com and sex.com.

