5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

It’s Wednesday! Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. There’s a truckload for startups in the federal budget.

Here’s what startups think of the federal budget.

2. MYOB’s CEO Tim Reed says the budget’s $20,000 startup gift will be ‘phenomenal’ for Aussies who back themselves. With about 1 million Australian small business clients, Reed explained how he thinks the budget will go down. Full story is here.

3. Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie thinks the government has blown a chance to fix the huge pit in the budget dug out by iron ore. He’s concerned there isn’t thinking about long term structural reform and hasn’t included any measures which specifically address Australia’s tech sector. Full story is here.

4. The Abbott government used this ridiculous graphic in an attempt to explain metadata. It has also allocated $131 million to the retention policy which requires telcos to store information generated by their users for two years.

5. Something that isn’t budget related… BigCommerce has launched an enterprise version of its online retail platform. The company rolled out the platform to select clients, including Samsung, last year. But from today, it will be available to everyone.

