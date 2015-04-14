5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

It’s Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. UBS is bullish on Netflix. Analysts have upgraded it to a buy in the US partly because of its expansion in to countries like Australia. More here.

2. The 2015 Startmate startups have taken off to the US and are settling in nicely at StartupHouse in San Francisco. The founders left Australia on Monday morning with mentors like Blackbird’s Niki Sevak and BlueChilli’s Alan Jones in tow.

3. Even though this column is meant to be about Australian tech, every once in a while those Kiwis do something worth chatting about — that has nothing to do with sport. Today is one of those days. Common Ledger, a cloud accounting add-on which enables accountants to view their client’s financial information, no matter whether they’re using Xero, MYOB, Intuit or which ever other platform they choose, has raised a million bucks and wants to expand into Australia and the UK. But its reason for doing so is pretty cool: The founders see the cloud war between the big guys as playing straight into their technology and believe Australia and the UK are the most fragmented markets because of it. Full story is here.

4. ASX-listed Decimal Software has announced a partnership with US fintech company Yodlee which will see its software offered to Yodlee’s user base which includes 800 organisations and about 45 million users. Decimal executive chairman Michael Sertorio said, “We believe this partnership not only validates the strength and potential of our product, but provides access to an expansive distribution channel to the US financial industry.”

5. A former Barclay’s exec is coming home to help out local fintech startups. After leading Barclay’s accelerator program in the UK, Australian-born Alex Scandurra has returned home to head up Sydney’s new financial technology co-working space Stone & Chalk. More here.

