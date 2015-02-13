5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

BlueChilli launched its brand spanking new offices in Sydney on Thursday night.

1. BlueChilli had a launch party last night, officially declaring its new office at 125 York Street in Sydney open. In three years the incubator has grown to now have 46 startups and a market cap of $150 million. The new office was designed to suit a startup as it evolves from an idea to hopefully one that makes some cash and hires a couple of people. BlueChilli founder Seb Eckersley-Maslin said he thought it was “awesome”. In fact he said that about 14 times last night.

2. Uber wants to create 20,000 jobs in Australia this year, or to put it another way: the company wants to enlist another 20,000 UberX drivers. Can you hear that? That’s the old cab industry going nuts. Gizmodo Australia has an awesome piece which pulls apart an email that was sent out to Uber’s Australian subscribers this week. It’s in the middle of a fight over legality of its ride sharing service so the jobs campaign is its latest way to win over the Australian public. Full piece is here.

3. Cisco, one of the biggest buyers of startups, didn’t buy many startups last year. The company, which is now also the only corporate investor in Australian VC outfit Blackbird Ventures, gave three reasons for slowing acquisition activity: overpriced valuations, internal restructuring was a focus and unfavourable tax arrangements. On average, acquisitions usually add about 2% to Cisco’s earnings each year. More here.

4. Watch out HipChat, Slack is on your heels. Billion-dollar startup Slack says it’s adding $1 million in new contracts every 11 days. While there have been some questions around the startup’s valuation given it only launched publicly 8 months ago the messaging service is probably still too young to get a true reading. But its latest numbers are staggering nonetheless.

5. Tesla, which launched its sleek electric car in Australia late last year says in 6 months it will start producing battery packs that can power a home. “We are going to unveil the Tesla home battery, the consumer battery that would be for use in people’s houses or businesses fairly soon,” Tesla boss Elon Musk said. More here.

