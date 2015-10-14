5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Australia as a new shadow minister for startups. Labor MP Ed Husic has been appointed Opposition spokesperson on digital innovation and startups as the major parties battle to claim the policy high ground on the digital economy. Husic takes on Wyatt Roy, the new assistant minister for innovation.

2. A co-working space for women has opened in Melbourne. Called OneRoof, the goal is to close the startup gender gap. Co-founder Sheree Rubinstein talks of creating an aesthetically pleasing space, with a community that collaborates and problem solves. You can find more here.

3. Uber is hosting a pitching contest on the go. In a format reminiscent of cash cab, budding entrepreneurs will be able to pitch their ideas to a stable of successful entrepreneurs during the Sydstart conference.

4. PM Malcolm Turnbull has advice for circumventing his government’s own data retention laws, which into effect, although most telco’s aren’t ready to start snooping. Way back when Turnbull was communications minister, he had some advice for how to avoid your data getting tracked.

5. See what Australians have been talking about on Facebook. Facebook have released data on the most discussed topics on September. The leadership spill, Pope Francis, and the iPhone were all big hits. You can see the whole thing in chart-form here.

