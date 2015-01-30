5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Kogan founder Ruslan Kogan.

1. Australia’s top tech millionaires went on an epic jaunt to Queenstown last week. To get an invite the founders’ companies had to have a valuation of over $100 million. They’re calling themselves “Unicorns and Centurions”. Naturally there was quad biking, hiking and fishing. And even though they’ve all been sworn to secrecy we’ve managed to piece together some of what went down over the ditch. Full rundown is here.

2. Ruslan Kogan, the entrepreneur who led a revolution in Australian electronics retailing, is getting into grocery delivery. He launched Kogan Pantry this week in a play that could introduce new competition for Australia’s major supermarkets Coles and Woolworths. Online retailers, including Amazon, have been experimenting with grocery deliveries – it’s a space that’s heating up. Full story is here.

3. Google is slowing. Google just posted fourth quarter earnings and it missed EPS and revenue by a bit, just like last quarter. All the numbers are here.

4. Telstra isn’t happy about the federal government’s metadata retention plans. The telco said an unintentional consequence of storing so much data for two years will make them and other internet companies a very attractive target for hackers. Telstra’s chief information security officer said: “If [you were] that way inclined as a hacker, you would go for that system because it would give you the pot of gold, as opposed to working your way through our multitude of systems today to try and extract some data.” There’s more here.

5. The ultimate tech trip. 15-year-old Sydneysider Ben Pasternak just got back from an epic summer jaunt in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. He visited the Facebook, Instagram, Yo, Apple and Google offices, stared at Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg walked past him a few times. All the details are here.

