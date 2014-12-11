5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Blackbird MDs.

It’s Thursday, here’s what you need to know.

1. Blackbird has taken on a corporate investor. Cisco is the latest corporate to infiltrate Australia’s startup scene and is investing a few million dollars into the tech fund. The exclusive is here.

2. Another venture capital fund will be launched in 2015. Blackbird said it would start fleshing out a second fund next year if all goes well with its current investments over the next couple of months. More here.

3. Crowdfunding platform VentureCrowd has raised $50,000 in seed funding for fast fashion startup Fame & Partners. Earlier this week Australia’s Financial System Inquiry through its support behind crowdfunding as a way to invest in innovation and technology.

4. The first line of code US President Barack Obama wrote this week was: moveFoward(100). It’s part of the Hour of Code campaign which is aiming to teach kids all over the world computer science. Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes is now wondering whether we can get Australian PM Tony Abbott involved.

'Obama Becomes 1st President To Code' http://t.co/VGpcHDjeDT – chance we could get Tony Abbott to write code? To even turn on a computer? — Mike Cannon-Brookes (@mcannonbrookes) December 10, 2014

5. The Australian government has given ISPs and copyright owners a four month deadline to create an online piracy code. If they don’t comply they will face new rules imposed by the Federal Government. New laws which will enable a court to block overseas hosted websites shown to be facilitating online copyright infringement will also be created. There’s more here.

