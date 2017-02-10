5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo: NA Films/ Film4/ Universal Pictures.

As the east coast sweats it out, let’s check out what you need to read before dashing out of the office for the weekend:

1. The NBN chief can’t see why anyone would need a superfast gigabit connection. Bill Morrow’s claim came yesterday during the half-year results presentation for the company. The NBN also released a cost breakdown per house for each type of technology, which makes for fascinating reading to compare against the cost claims by both sides of politics.

2. Fintech startups Tyro and Afterpay have partnered up to allow you to buy things at the shops and pay later – without penalty or interest. The arrangement is a major step for Afterpay’s ambitions to broaden out from being just an online lay-by provider. Read more here.

3. The StartupAus CEO is frustrated that former Greg Hunt’s innovation fund has been put on the backburner. Alex McCauley said that the next phase of the government’s innovation agenda is “going backwards” with Innovation Science Australia’s review of the $500 million pot. Read more on the situation.

4. After a long time at number one, Optus has been bumped off by Telstra as the most complained-about telco in the country. The dubious honour came after the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman released its latest numbers for the most number of cases escalated to it by customers that hit a dead end with their provider. Read more here.

5. Australian deep learning startup TrademarkVision has landed a major deal with IP Australia. The company’s image recognition technology will mean users searching for trademark graphics will no longer have to search for a picture by entering a description in words. Read more.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.