5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. The government already knew that the Centrelink data-matching system produced at least 15% garbage – but still removed human checks, which has led to all sorts of people being accused of false debts. The minister responsible is finally back from holidays and has held firm on the programme, saying “the system is working”. Meanwhile, social services organisation St Vincent de Paul has demanded the government stop using Centrelink to “intimidate” the society’s poorest to pay down its own deficit.

2. Donald Trump was the most looked-up Wikipedia article in 2016. Curious people around the world clicked on the US president-elect’s page almost 76 million times during a tumultuous election year. Hollywood actor Margot Robbie, who originally hails from Queensland, was the most popular Australia-related page at number 70 for attracting 9.42 million pageviews. Read more on the top 20 here.

3. The ASX’s dependence on ageing computer systems could cost it a fifth of its revenue. The exchange operator suffered an embarrassing technical failure in September, and the AFR reports on Macquarie analysis that the remediation effort could “incur increased costs and reduce the ‘monopoly’ position of the ASX in trading”.

4. The long-time boss of the Australian tech company that analysed the Panama Papers has resigned. Nuix chief executive Eddie Sheehy, who is ranked number 91 on the Business Insider Tech 100, has left the company he steered to success for more than 10 years. The development comes ahead of an expected IPO. Read more at CRN.

5. Samsung was granted more patents in the US in 2016 than any other company. The crown was taken from 2015 winner IBM, although Big Blue disputes the latest statistics compiled by Sqoop. Check out the rankings here.

