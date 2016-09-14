5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Today’s 5 Things you need to know in Tech are brought to you by Tower One, International Towers Sydney. It takes a lot of technology and innovation to create a workplace that can provide long term health benefits to its occupants. Discover why International Towers Sydney at Barangaroo is being described as one of the healthiest places to work in the country.

Atlassian’s Mike Cannon-Brookes. Photo: Belinda Pratten.

Welcome to Wednesday’s must-read technology news:

1. Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes has invested in a new ‘super fund for millennials’. He says he’ll even switch his own superannuation to Spaceship once it goes live at the end of the year. Read how they are engaging the younger generation with thoughts of retirement.

2. Bevan Slattery has done it again. Not only has his company Superloop tripled its stock price in 12 months, reported the AFR, but overnight it acquired BigAir for $205 million and raised $60 million in one hour.

3. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Australian boss is departing. CRN reports the former NEC and SAP executive will exit on November 30, with the news coming out of the company’s partner conference currently held in the US.

4. Facebook and Twitter have joined a group that aims to stamp out fake news. First Draft Coalition, which already had the likes of Google, New York Times, Washington Post, BuzzFeed and CNN as members, will aim to improve the quality of information on social media — the medium which people are increasingly relying on as their sole source of news. Read more at Reuters.

5. Twitter will reportedly relax its 140-character limit on September 19. Photos, videos, polls, quotes and usernames at the start of a tweet will stop counting towards the limit, apparently from next week. Read more here.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.