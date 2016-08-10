5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Today’s 5 things you need to know are brought to you by Tower One, International Towers Sydney. Workplace designers are looking to smartphones for inspiration to create more efficient and flexible work spaces. Discover how Australia’s most innovative new buildings are redefining how work is done

1. Don’t mention the census. Look, we all get DDoS attacks, so the question is how, while vacuuming nude, did the ABS slip and end up with the cleaner in completely the wrong orifice? We’ve been following the issue as it evolves in a live blog today. Paul Colgan’s looked at some of the bigger issues for business in the cyber age here, and while the minister responsible tries to parse his English to deny it was an attack, we’ve still got two questions.

This is Australia’s biggest national event — even bigger than election — so how did they not have redundancies built into redundancies rather than claiming they kind of tripped on the family pet, which happened to tip over a glass of water, and so they whole thing came crashing down, as planned, mind you.

Secondly, the capacity numbers the ABS bragged about don’t even add up.

Thoughts?

2. Two fintechs are dating over data DSYNC went into KPMG’s mLabs accelerator and met UniLibre, a data solution provider. They’re now collaborating on a bunch of projects and sharing their data, using DSYNC’s talent for connecting applications to build bridges between different formats and apps, as UniLibre helps companies get more out of their business data.

Chris Pash explains how it’s working out, as well has having the details on getting into MLabs, here.

3. Don’t be afraid to fail. Chinese-born Australian Scott Li launched his first business aged 22. His mates went to Netflix and Uber and raked in the cash. He persevered and started FoxType, which helps non-native English speakers improve their writing.

“With my first startup I just tried to push the thought of failure out of my mind because I’m special, this doesn’t happen to me,” he said in an address to the Melbourne Accelerator Program’s gala.

Peter Farquhar’s pulled out all the things Li has to share about dealing with failure here. It’s also got the video of address so check it out.

4. Is your digital disruptor paying people enough? Gig economy business Deliveroo, which delivers food from 1200 restaurants Australian via an army of cyclists, has a $1 billion valuation, but how it pays its riders looks set to come under legal scrutiny with law firm Maurice Blackburn looking to launch a test case alleging “sham contracting” under the Fair Work Act on behalf of disgruntled delivery cyclists.

Lawyer Daniel Victory reckons that because the riders are on roster shifts, wear uniforms and are trained, they deserve at least the minimum wage and to be counted as employees.

“We’ve seen contracts where they are advised to buy their own insurance because they can’t access WorkCover if they are injured on the job,” he told the AFR.

Foodora is also in the company’s sites.

The AFR.com has more here.

5. And after the census stuff, here’s a reminder that even security experts sometimes get tricked by phishing scams. Stay safe out there people.

