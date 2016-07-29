5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Today’s 5 Things you need to know in Tech are brought to you by Tower One, International Towers Sydney. The race is on for organisations wanting to position themselves in a building and precinct that will support ambitious goals to improve long term productivity and sustainability. Discover how

It’s Friday! Here’s what you need to know.

1. The roll-out of the NBN will create a $2 billion gap in Telstra’s earnings. Earnings and margins at Telstra will suffer with the roll-out of the NBN as Australia’s biggest telco loses its dominant position as a wholesale telecommunications provider.

The new high speed internet access network will create an annual EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) gap of $2 billion to $3 billion, according to Moody’s Investors Service. Chris Pash has more.

2. AI is here and it’s ready to transform your business. The next industrial revolution Australian businesses will face won’t be based on mechanisation, engineering or globalisation. Instead, it will be the rise of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) systems that will power the next great business push, according to Abdul Razack, the the head of platforms at Infosys, a provider of technology-driven business solutions.

Here’s how is it being used today by Australian businesses today, and how it could change the way they operate in the future.

3. Luxury for less. In partnership with Skyscanner, Travelex has launched a search engine that helps you to find and book luxury holidays cheaper by using hotel and flight data, figures on average spend, and the foreign exchange rates.

“As Aussies become more comfortable researching and booking travel online, people have become hungry for more easily accessible travel tools and resources,” says Daniel Simone, head of retail Australia and New Zealand at Travelex. Check it out.

4. Here’s how this one-armed Australian robot builds a house faster than brickies. This week we bought you the robot that threatens to put brickies out of a job. But since the release of the video many have asked: “Where’s the mortar between the bricks?”

“There is mortar there (in the video) but it’s a clear PV polyurethane fluid which was used on that particular structure,” Mike Pivac, CEO of Fastbrick Robotics, told Business Insider. “It’s happening but you don’t see it happening. Those walls are being glued together.” See more here.

5. More Australians are turning to fintech startups. More Australians will turn to start-ups for financial services in the next year, according to a UBS report, which shows incumbent banks are complacent about the threat of disruption but are also seeking to partner with fintech firms to help them cut costs and improve customer experiences. The AFR has more.

