5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes Photo: Freelancer.com.

Hello, this is what you need to know in tech today.

1. BigCommerce has raised $41 million in Silicon Valley. Australian fintech startup BigCommerce has just completed a $41 million funding round in Silicon Valley, lead by GGV Ventures which has backed the likes of Square, Alibaba and Slack.

The latest round adds to the $170 million it has already raised since it was founded in 2009, including a $40 million round led by former AOL chief executive Steve Case.

2. Atlassian’s Mike Cannon-Brookes thinks the ASX should limit tech companies listing. With the ASX reportedly looking to block low revenue tech startups from listing, Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes has come out in support of the move, tweeting his views yesterday.

"ASX moves to block risky tech listings" great news for investors. ASX shouldn't be funding source of last resort. https://t.co/nxwXAnOZQZ — Mike Cannon-Brookes ????????‍???????? (@mcannonbrookes) May 9, 2016

3. Queensland handed Uber drivers $128,000 in fines on the weekend. While NSW and South Australia are keen to open the gates to ride-sharing services, Queensland is taking the opposite approach.

The state’s transport minister, Stirling Hinchcliffe, told parliament today that transport officers spent a 78 hours enforcing new ride-sharing laws during Queensland’s Labour Day long weekend.

Hinchcliffe said that in total, $127,926 fines were issued, with 51 drivers in total busted for providing an illegal taxi service. Three drivers were caught more than once.

4. Australia’s peak film and TV content rights group doesn’t think content accessibility will fix piracy. Australia’s film and TV industry advocate group Creative Content Australia has issued a response to a new draft report from the Productivity Commission that called to make content “more accessible”.

The group, chaired by Roadshow’s CEO Graham Burke, said that it believed it was untrue that making content more accessible through offerings such as streaming services would reduce online piracy.

Lori Flekser, the executive director of CCA, claimed that its independently commissioned reports say that, “consistently and unequivocally reflected the key reason for piracy: because it’s free”.

5. This Aussie startup wants to solve the chaos of the internet for companies. An Australian startup wants to take control of the internet by giving companies a way to build their own community around content and their brand.

Cognitives was founded in 2013 and has since attracted some heavyweight attention, with the likes of Alan Kohler and former Xero executive Leanna Graham among major investors.

The startup has raised $1.3 million to date and currently employees five people, but it’s looking to raise another $2 million to help accelerate its global growth. It also aims to employ 47 people in the next four years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.