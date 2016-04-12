5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

The Winklevoss twins. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Here’s what’s happening in Australian tech today.

1. WiseTech is Australia’s newest billion dollar tech company. The Sydney based tech company floated on the ASX yesterday, with shares raising 16% by the end of the day at $3.89, its market cap is now over $1.2 billion. It opened today at $3.86.

2. An Aussie tech company just signed big deal in Asia. Mobile commerce company Mobile Embrace has signed a new partnership agreement with one of Asia’s largest telcos, Singapore-based StarHub.

The Sydney-based tech company now is the direct billing provider for all three major mobile operators in Singapore, giving them access to 6.5 million customers.

The company’s software brings customers of each carrier mobile optimised products and services, but also the ability to pay for apps other other digital goods using direct carrier billing, where the cost of the good gets added to their mobile plan.

3. Speaking of Singapore, Mint signed a new deal there. Mint now has a five year-agreement with NETS covering Mint’s payment solutions.

Under the deal, Mint will work on Singapore’s first NETS branded solution to enable merchants to accept all major credit cards and NETS debit cards.

A short time ago, their shares were up 9% to $0.12.

4. The Winklevoss twins who tried to sue Mark Zuckerberg are partnering with Aussie VC Trimantium. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss tried to sue Mark Zuckerberg for stealing the idea of Facebook years ago, but now they run a bitcoin exchange fund and are looking for Asian partners. They’re currently in talks with Melbourne-based Trimantium to help take blockchain technology to Asia.

5. Sydney’s trying to fix its traffic problem with big data. The NSW government has enlisted the help of Data61 to ease the congestion of the state’s traffic using big data.

Data61 will be compiling data from the Opal system, GPS devices, traffic signals and public buses to better understand congestion hotspots for the Transport Management Centre, allowing them to alert road users earlier and suggest alternate routes.

“With congestion costing Sydney about $5 billion each year, this partnership is a great example of the private sector coming up with bright ideas to tackle the increased pressure on the road network and on public transport using some out of the box thinking,” Transport for NSW said.

