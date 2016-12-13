5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Believe it or not TV won’t die. Just one of the many prediction for the future of digital. Photo: AFP/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Freelancer has bought into Latin American, Spanish and Portuguese markets. The commercial terms of the deals were not disclosed but Chris Pash has more details here.

2. BMY Group is raising $50 million in venture capital to fund Aussie startups expanding into China. It may only have $10 million so far but it plans to have the full amount by mid-2017 when it will also have identified a range of investment opportunities. Read more here.

3. We have a list of the 20 best smartphones in the world. And the iPhone 7 no longer tops the list!

4. Australia’s corporate cop will use AI to hunt down fake news trying to boost stocks. ASIC chairman Greg Medcraft said the threat raised by digital market manipulation was real and that the new suite of technologies would help build a more “pre-emptive” system.

5. Here’s everything you need to know about the future of digital. At Business Insider’s annual IGNITION conference we heard from some of the biggest business leaders in tech and media as they shared their thoughts on the future trajectory of consumer and industry trends. Read about the next big things here.

BONUS ITEM: The biggest science stories in 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.