5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Gold Coast skyline. Source: Getty

Happy Monday! Get your week off to a great start with these five tech stories:

1. One Australian council has decided to stop waiting for the NBN and will instead build its own fibre network. The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held on the Gold Coast and since the NBN isn’t scheduled to arrive until after the Games, it felt it had no choice. Read more on why the city dipped into its own pockets to overtake the national network.

2. Purchases have been shut down on the Big W online store. The move came after a privacy breach last Thursday that saw customers seeing details of other customers upon checkout. Read more on what Big W has done in response.

3. Cricket Australia will stream Women’s Big Bash League through Facebook as well as its own app. The AFR reports that the authority will self-produce the broadcasts with four cameras and commentators at each of the 47 matches not be shown by the Ten Network.

4. Adelaide startup Vinomofo has opened in Singapore as the first step in its Asian expansion. The online wine merchant launched in New Zealand in June on the back of its $25 fund raising round in April — and is now eyeing off the growing Asian market.

5. Malware is rife in the public cloud. SCMagazine has quoted a study from two US universities that found more than 10% of sites hosted on 20 major cloud hosting services are compromised.

Have a great day!

