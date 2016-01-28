5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Mike Baird will be happy with the new DeLorean. Source: Facebook.

Good morning, here’s what you need to know.

1. Stan just signed one of the biggest deals in recent Australian TV history. Showtime is coming exclusively to Stan, with every future series appearing on the streaming service as part of the long-term, exclusive deal. Showtime’s newest show, Billions has already premiered on Stan earlier this week. There’s also a bunch of CBS content and existing Showtime shows coming.

2. Google is finally give its apps an Australian accent. Both when you ask Google questions and when you receive turn by turn navigation on Google Maps. There’s even a neat video demonstrating it.

3. Tesla has announced its next Australian Supercharger site. And that is Port Macquarie, slowly filling the route for Teslas to drive between Melbourne and Brisbane. Check out the map below for their Supercharger locations expected to be built by the end of the year.

4. Telstra is continuing its push into the Chinese market. Australia’s largest telco has announced that it has made an investment into Chinese cloud services provider, Qiniu, for an undisclosed sum. Telstra has made five venture investments in China over the last year and also acquired Asian telco Pacnet in 2015.



5. If you’re stuck with the current iPhone Safari mess, here’s how to fix it. Jump into settings and flick off Safari Suggestions – that should fix things until Apple gets its act together.

BONUS: Atlassian has put an Uber add-on into its office communications tool, Hipchat, which means you can now book, track, and join Uber rides with colleagues from inside HipChat. The details on how to install it are here.

EXTRA BONUS: And of course, in the US, the DeLorean from Back to the Future is officially going back into production!

That’s it for today. See you on Twitter.

