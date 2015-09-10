5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Happy Apple day! Here’s what you need to know.

1. All things Apple. From fundamentally changing the way you use the iPhone, to big updates to Apple TV, iOS9 and more. The links below will get you up to speed. Did we mention there’s a stylus?

2. Market Engine secures multi-million dollar investment from Royal Mail. The giant UK government-owned postal service Royal Mail has placed a multi-million dollar bet on a Melbourne startup providing back end management systems for e-commerce platforms. Read more here.

3. Here’s what Australian tech entrepreneurs think of the Apple updates. From the Force Touch functionality to how Apple TV is set to disrupt the TV industry, read more about the things that caught their attention here.

4. NAB is going to use robots to provide financial advice. The bank’s new computer-generated financial advice system has been implemented to help those who do not have an active relationship with a financial adviser. Read more about it here.

5. Freelancer’s revenue is about to accelerate, thanks to a falling dollar. Here’s the chart showing growth in project listings. As the Aussie dollar falls against other major currencies, the offshore earnings should lift Freelancer’s AUD revenue line.

Read more about it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.