5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Sydstart is back.

It’s Friday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Only a true tech dude will understand this. Silicon Valley, San Francisco, and the tech sector in general, sometimes feel like a whole separate universe with a whole new language. To bridge the language gap entrepreneur and engineer Kilim Choi created a site called Silicon Valley Dictionary. We pulled 35 of the most widely-used and interesting terms and definitions found on the site that only people in Silicon Valley, and tech, would understand. You can see 35 of them here.

2. Employee engagement startup Reffind is going nuts. The company listed on the ASX on Thursday and closed the day up 35%. Early trading today has the stock up about 20% to 31 cents a piece. Reffind raised $8 million in its IPO at 20 cents a share and is looking to expand its US operations.

3. Boom. That’s one way to describe how online shopping in Australia finished out the financial year. The latest eWay report is out and it shows the federal government’s $20,000 instant tax write-off for business related equipment got people shopping. In the first half of 2015 the payments startup estimates Aussies spent a whopping $9.3 billion online. You can see the chart here.

4. Thursday lunchtime is the busiest time for online transactions in Australia. You can see when Aussies shop online here.

5. SydStart tickets go on sale on Monday. It’ll be the first year the event is run under the guidance of Freelancer which bought it last year. The speaker lineup includes Growth Hacking guru Sean Ellis, former Facebook product director Mick Johnson and Startup Weekend founder Andrew Hyde. It’s going to be a two day event this year, running over October 29 and 30. All the details are here.

Have an awesome weekend! I’m on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.