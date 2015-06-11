5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

It’s Thursday. Let’s get stuck in.

1. Apple and Google are making some smart moves. The tech giants are finally putting greater emphasis on the power of intelligent services and that’s going to have massive implications for the two businesses. Read more about it here.

2. Apple is re-booting an old sales strategy. With the advent of new streaming service Apple Music, Tim Cook is basically saying, “Hey music people! We rescued you from Napster with iTunes. Now let us rescue you from Spotify with Apple Music.” We’ve got the full story here.

3. Xero Tax is completely online. The is the first Australian tax solution to do away with CD-distributed software. The cloud-based program can be accessed any time, on any device. There’s more here.

4. Woolworth just launched its own telco. The Aussie supermarket chain will offer two prepaid options, while additional services will be announced later this year. It’s all here.

5. There are a lot of ways to rate the performance of a CEO but arguably the best indication comes from those who work with them on a daily basis — the employees. We’ve compiled a list of the 16 highest-rated CEOs in tech today. Here’s the list.

BONUS: Spectre is coming. Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz, Monica Bellucci, Ralph Fiennes and Dave Bautista. Need we say more? You can watch the first television trailer below.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

