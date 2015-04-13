5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Nexus Notes founders pitched to the Sharks on Sunday.

It’s Monday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Australian startup Elto has been acquired by GoDaddy. The marketplace for WordPress developers was snapped up by the US hosting provider in a deal where the terms have not been disclosed. Since launching in 2012, Elto has raised less than a million in angel and seed funding from 99Designs and Australian VC Blackbird Ventures. According to Tech Crunch Elto’s current customer base of 25,000 will be handled separately but will be transitioned to GoDaddy over time. Only the company’s two co-founders P.J. Murray and Ned Dwyer will join the GoDaddy team.

2. Tesla is hiring in Australia. The electric car manufacturer is in need of about 25 new staff across its Sydney and Melbourne operations as it expands Down Under. More here.

3. Startmate startup Nexus Notes pitched on Shark Tank last night. Founders Richard Hordern-Gibbings and Hugh Minson asked the sharks for $300,000 for 7.5% of the company. Steve Baxter made an offer which the peer-to-peer uni notes startup turned down and the other three chose not to chip in as they decided the valuation of $4 million was too high. It was a big jump from the Startmate investment last year which valued the company at nearly $670,000.

This was the boys’ pitch:

Nexus Notes: making uni life easier, students lazier, and alot of $$$ for these two lads. Are you IN or OUT? https://t.co/6DgEAPLloN — Shark Tank Australia (@sharktankau) April 12, 2015

But the jump in valuation made the sharks think they were being ripped off. Here’s how it went down:

4. The creator of a reversing alert system, Auto Innovations Group, is looking to raise $10 million in an IPO, giving it an indicative market cap at listing of $60 million. The tech can be retrofitted to cars or as an added extra on new vehicles. The company hopes its technology can reduce the number of accidents caused by cars while they’re being reversed. There’s more here.

5. Sporting startups. Entrepreneur Duncan Saville is now in charge of the Australian Sports Tech Company which will offer seed funding investments of up to $50,000 in return for a 15% stake in sports-related startups. There’s more here.

Have an awesome day!

