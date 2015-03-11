5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Actor Andrew Lincoln of The Walking Dead on Netflix.

It’s hump day. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Salesforce says 90% of the world’s data was created in just the last 12 months. Yesterday at the Salesforce World Tour in Melbourne, senior VP Leyla Seka spoke about how technology is revolutionising the way we do business, and that data science is the next big thing. She said the consumer has now evolved into a the “connected customer” and businesses need to be using the insights they gather from the data to provide the best service possible.

2. Optus has signed an exclusive deal with Netflix. Australia’s second largest telco will now give customers a free six-month subscription to Netflix, as part of the company’s plan to win over Telstra customers. The bundles of mobile or fixed-line internet packages with the streaming giant are the first of a range of content aggregation deals set to be announced by Optus. Read more here.

3. Australia will trial a new games classification tool. The Minister for Justice, Michael Keenan, has announced that Australia has joined the International Age Rating Coalition, and will trial a new tool which allows a game to be given age ratings for each participating country, without the counsel of each individual classification body. More on that here.

4. The Australian startup community is about to be bolstered. Also at the Salesforce World Tour yesterday, the CRM giant announced it would be partnering with StartupAUS, a non-profit technology advocacy group, to help transform the Australian startup community. The startups involved will gain direct access to Salesforce technology and resources, as well as connecting early-stage tech entrepreneurs with the company’s customers, partners, executives and others.

5. Apple is “quietly” working on one of Facebook’s most important tech projects: the Open Compute Project. The partnership between the two companies is interesting because it means that Facebook’s project, which aims to revolutionise the computer hardware industry the way the Linux operating system changed the software industry, now involves nearly all the biggest cloud/internet companies in the world.

