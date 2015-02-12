5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Telstra CEO, David Thodey (R), chats with the Executive Vice-Premier of China, Li Keqiang (L). Image: AFP PHOTO / POOL / Torsten BLACKWOOD

1. Telstra’s had a cracking year. The company crushed expectations, posting a 22% rise in profit to $2.1 billion for the first half of the financial year. It also invested $366 million in its software group in the past six months and has pinpointed Asia, e-health and software as key parts of its growth strategy. Telstra’s growth is being driven by a boost in its prepaid mobile and cloud businesses. Here are the company’s most profitable businesses.

2. Atlassian has taken a big step towards going public and has appointed US real estate marketplace Trulia exec Erik Bardman as its new CFO. Company co-founder Scott Farquhar said: “We have our sights set on where Atlassian will be 10 years from now, not just next quarter or next year. Erik will play an important role in helping us get there.” More here.

3. Australian point-of-sale startup Kounta has officially launched in the US. It wants to make a dent in the likes of Jack Dorsey’s Square and Oracle’s Micros. It’s a big, ambitious goal for the company which has built an open platform that integrates with payments providers, accounting software or ordering applications.

4. Data security company Covata has struck a deal with Macquarie Telecom to distribute its tech to Australian federal agencies. The distribution deal has an initial term of three years with an option to renew and is structured around a subscription model where the re-seller is charged per user per month.

5. Muru-D startup Wattblock is working with Microsoft on its CityNext project which helps governments and businesses figure out what’s next in city development. Wattblock which retrofits buildings with energy saving technology will be consulting on how to deliver environmental efficiency and reduce costs.

