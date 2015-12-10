5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Here’s what’s happening.

1. Atlassian is now worth $US4.4 billion. The company has upped its IPO price again, settling at $US21 a share and a final valuation of $US 4.4 billion. The company will list on the Nasdaq in New York on Thursday.

2. Here’s the incredible career of the Australian who allegedly invented bitcoin. Craig Steven Wright holds multiple degrees, including PhD’s in theology and computer science. He also worked as a chef, a lecturer, CEO and claims the worlds fastest privately held supercomputer.

3. Tabcorp and News Corp are launching an online gambling business in the UK. Provided the licenses go through, the partnership will leverage Tabcorp’s gaming know-how and News UK’s customer base – including the million fans in The Sun’s fantasy football competition.

4. This is what it’s like inside River City Labs. Until it moves down the street next year, the Brisbane startup hub occupies one big room in a former drapery. Things break and there’s so much sun they need umbrellas, but its still got a waiting list to get in.

5. Queensland already has a program to bring together startups and universities. Collaboration is a big part of both the federal government and Labor’s innovation agendas. But the Queensland government is already running a program to bring students into startups.

