5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

There’s a lot going on! Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Samsung earnings are out. Net profit got crushed in the fourth quarter, down 27% year-on-year. Samsung reported fourth-quarter profit of South Korean won ₩5.3 trillion ($US4.88 billion) compared to the ₩5.2 trillion profit guidance it gave earlier this month. Its mobile division was a big drag. More here.

2. Atlassian has taken on 39 grads. The new recruits were put through the ringer at the company’s annual HackHouse on-boarding program last week. The grads, who have been hired from across Australia and New Zealand, will join Atlassian’s engineering, design and infrastructure teams. The company will expand the program next year, aiming to double the number of “Gradlassians” hired across its global operations.

3. Rich data makes you rich. While we haven’t quite reached a stage where Moneyball is a sure thing, big data means we’re getting closer. Data analysis in sport means coaches can make a pretty good assessment as to whether a talented kid can make it as a pro. Tennis Australia has been using rich data to determine which players to invest in for a while now. More here.

4. The 25 most valuable cloud computing companies are worth more than you think. With Box’s successful US IPO last week, there are now 25 public companies in the cloud computing market worth more than $US1 billion, according to Bessemer Venture Partners’ Cloud Index. Their market caps are huge.

5. Here’s what the iPhone 7 might look like. Now that the iPhone 6 is out – and sold a record 74.5 million in the December quarter – we can only wait and wonder what Apple will do with the next model. Here’s one designer’s guess.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter. @alexandraheber

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.