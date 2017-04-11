5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Westpac card used on Samsung Pay. (Source: supplied)

1. A bunch of people will be a lot more happier with their NBN connection. The head engineer for the national network, Peter Ryan, said today that fibre-to-the-kerb would be rolled out to one million premises, which is 300,000 more than announced earlier. Read more on how it’s faster than the current default fibre-to-the-node tech.

2. Samsung Pay might finally get some traction in Australia. Westpac has jumped on as the first of the big four banks to support the digital wallet, which can be used on Samsung’s Gear smartwatches as well as smartphones. Read more on the landmark deal and how the bank might now consider ending its boycott of Apple Pay.

3. A “huge batch” of emails were sent yesterday that look like invoices generated from MYOB but really contain links to malware. Security software maker Mailguard warned that as soon as a victim clicks on “view invoice”, a Trojan virus is downloaded that starts recording all their browser activity. Read more on the malicious campaign.

4. Twitter’s Asia-Pacific boss has just quit to become COO of a startup. American Aliza Knox has a track record of successfully launching operations in this region for companies like Twitter and Google, and mobile adtech company Unlockd has nabbed her to do the same for it. Read more on the job change.

5. A giant German VC has put down $1.5 million for its first Australian investment. Cloud document transformation software startup Qwilr has secured the funding to expand its operations, following on from $100,000 from Sydney Seed Fund in 2014 and a $530,000 round in 2015. Read more on the company’s plans.

BONUS – ASX-listed Department 13 has announced its first sale to an Australian customer. The anti-drone technology, which allows people to take control of an enemy drone while in flight, was reportedly sold to a government agency.

