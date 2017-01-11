5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

People walk past a Telstra logo in Sydney on February 12, 2015. (WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images)

As the mercury soars in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, the Australian tech scene is also heating up. Here’s the news you need to know on this warm Wednesday:

1. Netflix has given a thumbs down to Telstra’s broadband speed… again. Australia’s largest telco has come stone motherless last in the latest Netflix ISP Speed Index – an “honour” that it has suffered in every survey since its inception almost two years ago. Optus is laughing though, having topped the rankings for the 16th consecutive time. Read more on how your internet service provider fared.

2. Australian real estate website realestate.com.au has pulled off a massive deal. The AFR reports the ASX-listed company has agreed to buy a $67.9 million stake in Indian firm PropTiger, the owner of three websites that “take the top three spots in the Indian digital real estate market”.

3. Almost every Centrelink debt notification letter has been found to be incorrect, says a union. The Community & Public Sector Union said that when staff manually review the letters, the customer is found to owe no money or “just a fraction” of the accused debt in “almost every case”. The organisation also warned that the debacle will add to an already full workload for Centrelink staff, predicting a “perfect storm” of complaints the organisation will be unable to deal with. Read more on the data-matching saga that just won’t go away.

4. South Australia is going gangbusters in its quest to become a startup-friendly state. Startupsmart reported that the state government has committed $2.4 million to commercialise academic research ideas, while Startup Daily reported military startup accelerator Techstars is setting up its first Australian presence in Adelaide.

5. Rural doctors are underwhelmed by the NBN. Just days after the NBN spruiked its regional e-health cred, the Australian Medical Association has demanded “urgent action” on broadband for non-urban areas. iTnews reported the AMA warning that rural health services could fall even further behind with inadequate electronic access.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

