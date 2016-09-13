5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

People shop in a JB Hi-Fi store on May 28, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

It’s all happening in Australian tech today! Here are the big stories you need to take a look at:

1. JB Hi-Fi has shelled out $850 million cash to acquire The Good Guys. The ASX-listed electronics retailer finally pulled the trigger on the long-rumoured deal, instantly creating a $6 billion monster. Read more here.

2. AirTree has raised $250 million to create a new fund for Australian startups. The firm claims this is the “Australia’s largest venture fund” with two big-name superannuation funds hopping on as investors. Check out how they did this and what they offer startups.

3. Tasmania has legalised Uber, but will not compensate taxi drivers. The approach varies from the mainland states, where a compensation levy is charged on Uber rides in return for their legalisation. Read why the Tassie government did this.

4. A USB stick that fries unprotected computers is now available. Sister publication Lifehacker Australia has revealed that USB Kill is now available for purchase, claiming 95% success in causing permanent damage to machines it’s plugged into. Read more on the scary device here.

5. Instagram now allows users to hide offensive comments. Here’s how it’s done.

