5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Hello, and this is what you need to know in tech today.

1. The reviews for Samsung’s Galaxy S7 are out. I think it’s bloody brilliant and the best phone I’ve used. Samsung has fixed nearly all of its old problems and built a device with the best in class camera, great battery life and gorgeous screen, which is fast and is waterproof. But our team in the US think there’s one major problem that can’t be fixed, and that is Android.

2. A couple of Aussie guys think they can take on Snapchat. Their app is called Bomb’d and it has just completed its launch phase in Australia, claiming to have racked up 11,000 active users in three weeks. They’re now setting out to expand globally with the service launching in the US at Spring Break this week, with the team hoping to put the app in the hands of the 150,000 college students who attend. The app itself is an “on demand” social media network where, rather than waiting for someone to post something, you send a “bomb” to a friend with a three-hour expiry to trigger. When the “bomb” is triggered by the person receiving it, their camera counts down from seven and automatically takes a picture sent back to the “bomber”.

3. This is what you should consider when you go to work for a startup. You’ve heard the stories about what it’s like to work in a startup. They’re usually fast-paced, feature daily beer sessions, endless games of ping pong and free snacks. There’s often a younger crowd, and a real sense of camaraderie — a “we’re taking on the world” type mentality. But what’s it really like?

4. ABC’s iView is now on Apple TV. After years of waiting, iView has finally arrived. iView now attracts around 50 million plays monthly and accounts for around half of the total time streamed by Australian TV video services, and over the past 12 months, has moved into online exclusive shows such as the youth comedy show “DAFUQ?”, the indigenous series “Black As” and the cooking satire “The Katering Show”.

5. Atlassian wants to hire more women. The Aussie tech company has just released its diversity figures, showing just 25% of its employees are women and just 14% of its technical roles are filled with women. But the company says it wants to change that and have at least 30% of its workforce women in the next 12 months.

