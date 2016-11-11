5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo: iStock

It’s almost the weekend! Check out these five tech stories before you wrap up the week:

1. Sydney singles are invited to a speed-date event where eHarmony’s matching algorithm will be tested in real life. Read more on what the company’s “matching scientist” hopes to achieve out of the world-first social experiment.

2. You can now tell Siri to pay people in 30 countries. Read how Paypal has integrated with Apple’s voice assistant to make it easier to transfer money.

3. A startup in country NSW has partnered with the CSIRO to make bendable and lightweight solar panels. Check out how the federal government this week poured in $1.6 million towards the industry-research alliance that could revolutionise the energy sector.

4. A former Farmer Wants A Wife contestant is now turning over $50,000 a month with his startup. SmartCompany reports that while Charles Roche’s gift registry app is going well now, he admits to have made every mistake in the book in the past two years.

5. A Victorian school has started tracking students’ movements with a mobile app. CRN reports Point Cook College’s principal as saying the RollCall app would be especially useful for ensuring safety for its Indonesian exchange program.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

