5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Are you happy in your IT gig? Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Malcolm Turnbull’s NBN and why it’s slow, expensive and obsolete. With the benefits of two years’ hindsight since the Abbott government came to power with a promise to change Labor’s fibre to the premises, here’s a look at the Coalition’s performance against each of the three assertions in their 2013 slogan: “Fast. Affordable. Sooner.”

2. Miner Killara Resources has offered a backdoor ASX listing for buyMyplace.com.au Shares in the newly named company, BuyMyplace.com.au Ltd will be to the value of %5 million. Read more here.

3. Only 19% of IT professionals say they are truly happy at work. While there’s no question that working in the tech industry can be a high-paying job filled with perks and benefits, this statistic is just one of the many figures out on the satisfaction of those working in IT departments — and it doesn’t look good!

4. Google’s Android dominates the Australian smartphone market. A new report from Telsyte found that Apple has lost its pole position in the local market, and that even the upcoming launch of the iPhone 6S was unlikely to be enough to get it ahead. Read more in here.

5. Is Judge Judy on Skype? The NSW government is launching a 12-week pilot of the state’s first online court. It will be for civil cases and means lawyers and clients won’t have to turn up at court for preliminary orders such as adjournments and hearing dates, which will instead be dealt with via mouse click. NSW started an online legal registry 18 months ago and already around 250,000 documents have been lodged digitally. More details here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.