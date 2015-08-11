5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Whizz founders Adam Abrams, Julian Tobias and Mark Bernberg. Image: Supplied.

It’s Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Google is taking on the whole alphabet. Co-founder Larry Page has renamed the company and hit the reset button, turning the search engine into a subsidiary of a larger company called Alphabet. Shareholders will get one Alphabet share for every Google share they previously owned. The execs will be the same as the current Google ones, except former Chrome and Android head Sundar Pichai will be Google’s CEO. Insiders say the move isn’t surprising and has been in the works for about four years. Full story is here.

2. Domino’s net profit is up 51% year-on-year and the CEO is pointing to a focus on tech innovation for the growth. The pizza company has implemented a bunch of digital tools including live GPS order tracking, wearables apps, payment tokenisation, four-click ordering and electric delivery bikes. The full story is here.

3. On-demand cleaning startup Whizz just raised $2 million in a round which included the Goldman Sachs CEO Simon Rothery. Whizz CEO Mark Bernberg launched the on-demand cleaning app just six months ago and claims the startup has recorded 50% month-on-month revenue growth. The latest funding round will be used to launch in Melbourne in November and into quarter two in Brisbane next year. More here.

4. In Australia, Netflix is the new black. Since the streaming giant launched in March it has swiftly flipped Australia’s media landscape on its head. But the battle for users is just beginning and Roy Morgan boss Michelle Levine says will see competitors like Stan and Foxtel lift there game. Today, Stan revealed it struck a deal with Warner Bros. which will see all 10 seasons of Friends, several movies and some exclusive content added to its catalogue. More on that here.

5. While on video streaming, Netflix might not be as big a headache to Foxtel as first thought. The latest monthly data from Roy Morgan shows as the market for paid content grows in Australia, Foxtel’s growth has slowed. Roy Morgan estimates its share has fallen dramatically from 95% in January to 76% in July, however the size of its customer base remains unchanged at 2.346 million. There’s a chart here.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.