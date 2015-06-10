5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Cloud services. Photo: Getty Images

1. Yellow Brick Road chairman Mark Bouris is taking on the financial planning industry. The former Celebrity Apprentice television host wants to give the 80% of Australians he says are intimidated by financial planning an opportunity to contemplate their fiscal future. His new platform, Guru, launched today and you can read all about it here.

2. Melbourne IT invests big in cloud-based app business. The company spent $21.7 million for a majority 50.2% stake in Aussie developer Outware Mobile. The two companies already share a bunch of customers so it was a good fit. More here.

3. Apple only announced its new streaming service yesterday and its already drawing the ire of regulators. The European Commission and the attorneys-general of New York and Connecticut are investigating whether Apple pressured labels into removing their music from rival catalogues, like Spotify, in order to join. You can read all about that here and if you want to more we’ve got a breakdown of everything you need to know about Apple Music.

4. Your iPhone will guess where you’re going to put your fingers. There’s nothing more frustrating than tapping on a smartphone screen, only to have it do absolutely nothing. Apple’s forthcoming iOS 9 operating system has a way to fix this. It’s called “touch prediction” and you can learn more about it here.

5. Fintech hub Stone & Chalk is moving before its even opened. Overwhelming demand from businesses wishing to be a part of the $2 million Sydney startup hub has forced the company to push back its start date and expand to larger premises. The new space is double the size and CEO Alex Scandurra said it’s been a good problem to have. Read why here.

BONUS: Qantas is heading back to San Francisco. After dropping the route in 2011, the flying kangaroo will re-launch services in December, saving you four hours on the trip to Silicon Valley. More here.

