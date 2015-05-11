5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

It’s Monday, the day before the Federal Budget. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. How playing World of Warcraft every day for a year led to building $1 billion startup Glassdoor. Co-founder and CEO Robert Hohman is the first to admit that he’s a major geek, he runs the startup by day, codes in the evening and still plays video games with his two sons. Here’s what he learned from that year of gaming which helped him launch his startup.

2. Ahead of the Federal Budget on Tuesday, which is expected to include a number of initiatives for Australian startups, StartupAUS director Jana Matthews has detailed 3 things which need to happen to transition the economy from one centred on extraction to one focused on innovation.

3. The 15 hottest tech jobs that pay over $100,000. As demand for IT services grow so do the salaries professionals can command. Here are some of the pay packets of top tech jobs.

4. In the fight to retain your best employees, LinkedIn’s talent acquisition guru says these 3 insights could help.

5. Netflix is killing it. Data in The Australian shows Netflix is ahead of its subscription competitors, Stan and Presto, when it comes to visits to the streaming video sites. More here.

Have an awesome Budget Eve! I’m on Twitter.

