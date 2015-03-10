5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Apple The Apple Watch Sport, Apple Watch, and Apple Watch Edition

1. Perhaps the most surprising thing about that watch is it doesn’t start with i. But Tim Cook’s long-awaited promise to the world’s wrists is today’s big talking point. Here’s everything you need to know about what the Apple Watch does. And before you run out to hand over up to $17,000, here’s the first review: it’s complicated.

2. What apps should you put on it? Well, Australian-designed mobile invoicing app Invoice2go is hoping it’ll be one. The company had a new watch-friendly version ready to go and signed off by Apple for the launch. Nice work.

3. Read Jon Ronson’s new book “So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed”. It’s a fascinating exploration of social media shaming, inspired partly by the author meeting a trio impersonating him on Twitter. He looks at the aftermath to the individuals at the centre of this madness, including the #Donglegate sexism at a tech conference. If you’re threatening to kill someone for a Facebook post, you’re not on the side fighting the Taliban, you are the Taliban.

4. Netflix is coming. The streaming service lands legally in Australia on March 24. Colleague Luke Hopewell from Gizmodo went behind the scenes to see how they’re pulling it all together.

5. Here come the grocery wars. Cloud wars seem so yesterday. It seems everyone’s now hungry to see if they can improve on the 3% penetration of online home delivery shopping in Australia’s $2 billion grocery industry. Even ignoring Coles and Woolies, there are some heavy hitters trying their hands, including Ruslan Kogan. Now to Melbourne online startups, delivery service Swift and GroceryButler.com.au have ponied up to give it a crack.

