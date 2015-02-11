5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Welcome to Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Commbank is generally regarded as the leader amongst Australia’s big banks when it comes to technology. The bank’s results were out this morning and whopping profit’s aside, CommBank’s overall IT services expenditure from July to December was $628 million. Here’s where CommBank spends its money on IT services.

2. Bigcommerce, the e-commerce platform which got its start in Australia, is growing so fast it’s had to move to a bigger office and wants to hire another 100 people before June. It’s also added a few more big name hires to its leadership team. More here.

3. Yesterday it was reported you shouldn’t have private conversations in front of your new Samsung smart TV because that information could be sent back to a third party. Today Gizmodo Australia has revealed Samsung TVs are pushing ads into people’s Foxtel app streams by accident.

4. Pizza tracking. Domino’s will add GPS tracking to its delivery vehicles this year so you can see how far away your pizza is. More here.

5. Facebook takes on Gumtree with a new feature that will help people buy and sell things on the site. It means when users post items in “For Sale Groups” like buy/swap/sell, they can use a new sell option which will let them add pictures, price and a pickup location. It’s a feature which will see social media take on sites like Gumtree and Craigslist. More here.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.