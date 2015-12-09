5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Is this how you do Fintech? Getty Images

1. Six lessons Australia can learn from the UK’s fintech sector. The lessons range from making it easier to hire people, through to creating a fintech hub and establishing more incubators and accelerators.

2. The Tesla Powerwall will go on sale before Christmas. Australia is one of the first countries to get the product, as Tesla aims to capitalise on Australia’s high energy prices and widespread installation of solar panels.

3. Australia now has an accredited coding bootcamp. Coder Factory and the Academy of Information Technology have partnered to launch a “bootcamp” course. The full-time courses are popular in the United States, where they provide practical training for even non-technical businesspeople.

4. This is why government and corporates are backing quantum computing. The government, Commonwealth Bank and Telstra have all pledged money and support for the quantum computing centre at the University of New South Wales this week. If they achieve their goal by 2020, the quantum computer could revolutionise the way the world works.

5. An Australian may have been behind Bitcoin. An Australian man named Craig Steven Wright owns a trust with the same number of bitcoins as the currency’s mysterious inventor, owns two supercomputers and has written blog posts about cryptocurrencies.

