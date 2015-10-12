5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Hello Monday, here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. We may have been prematurely celebrating the TPP. Wikileaks has released a more recent draft of the TPP’s Copyright chapter. The term limit of copyright has been lengthened, crackdowns on piracy have been hardened, and some countries are already estimating hundreds of millions a year in costs.

2. Australian UX designers are some of the highest paid. Australian user experience designers make an average of $US69,431, putting them fifth in the world. Swiss UX designers are number one, taking home $US103,955, while New Zealand has just edged Australia, with their designers earning $US73,480. Read more here.

3. The Taxi industry’s app to rival Uber may get knocked back. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission looks set to knock back “iHail”, a joint venture between industry incumbents Cabcharge, Yellow Cabs, Silver Top and Suburban Taxis. While it notes the app would increase convenience, the ACCC fears it would reduce competition.

4. You can now experiment with climate change at home. A team of Australian climate researchers have released a web-based climate model. For the first time, non-scientists can see the huge impacts of even small changes in policy. The status quo looks horrendous.

5. Digital Amnesia is real. Yes, your smartphone might actually be impacting your memory. According to some European researchers at least. A survey of over 6,000 adults found that they were better able to remember phone numbers from their childhood than newer ones, such as their children’s mobiles.

Bonus: Some principles Mark Zuckerberg applies to business. Mark Zuckerberg has had a short, but incredibly successful decade at the head of Facebook. Peter Terlato breaks down some of the best takeaways from how Zuckerberg runs his life and business.

