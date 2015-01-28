5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

A shipload of entrepreneurs are heading to Antarctica for a very cold think tank. Image: Sebastien Eckersley-Maslin.

We’re halfway through this short week. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Atlassian is facing some stiff competition. The $3 billion Aussie tech company’s HipChat messaging product is coming up against Slack. But company CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes announced this week he’ll be releasing HipChat Server which allows the product to be used on in-house servers and opens it up for use in heavily regulated industries like finance and healthcare. Slack’s on-premise version is still some time away. More here.

2. 100 entrepreneurs are heading to Antarctica. The Unstoppables tour left this week after bad weather on Australia Day delayed the trip south. In what is probably the coldest think tank on earth, organisers hope the eight-day trip will inspire entrepreneurs and develop $1 billion worth of business deals. Among those on the boat is BlueChilli founder Sebastien Eckersley-Maslin.

It's too hot here. I'm going somewhere cooler. A photo posted by Seb Eck-Mas (@sebeckmas) on Jan 24, 2015 at 1:32pm PST

3. Apple crushed earnings. It demolished expectations thanks to amazing iPhone sales. Apple sold 74.5 million iPhones, up 46% compared to the year prior, its biggest ever quarter by 23.4 million units. Analysts were only expecting 65 million units sold. All the numbers are here.

4. Ship Your Enemies Glitter was just one big viral media stunt. The 22-year-old Australian founder Mat Carpenter sold the site for $85,000 last week. He said his strategy was to top aggregators like Reddit and Product Hunt to secure mass media attention. But stunts aside, Carpenter said he did attempt to fill orders. “The great thing about this project, no matter how messy my place has gotten from the glitter, is that I’ve met a lot of really smart & creative people from it,” Carpenter said. Full story here.

5. Facebook and Instagram went down on Tuesday afternoon and everyone went nuts. The outage lasted for about 40 minutes and while the Lizard Squad hacking group claimed responsibility Facebook and Instagram deny the outage was caused by a hack. It also looks like Taylor Swift’s social accounts have been hacked by the group. Better change those passwords Tay.

