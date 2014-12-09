5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

It’s Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Google Tax. The Federal government wants to crack down on multinationals, including big companies like Google, Apple and Ikea shifting profits overseas. Treasurer Joe Hockey said the government is considering legislative action and is working with countries like the UK to get a bigger share of tax. More here.

2. BlueChilli has found another way to fund startups. This time the incubator has teamed up with accelerator Entsquared to launch a new $300,000 corporate innovation program. The funding will be divided up between four startups which have ideas to connect humans using mobile tech. More here.

3. Australian startup Kounta is set for US expansion. It’s hired a new US boss and will tackle the market from next year. More here.

4. Forget the US, China is the market you want to conquer. Australian tech startup Market Engine has launched an e-commerce platform which translates retailer’s products and services into the local language to help them expand into the Chinese market. More here.

5. HotelQuickly, the Hong Kong-based last-minute accommodation booking app is launching in Australia, opening offices in Melbourne and Sydney. More here.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter. @alexandraheber

