5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. Unpaid tech contractors will have to keep waiting as Plutus Payroll takes the ATO to the federal court today to have its bank accounts unfrozen. After a week of silence, the details of the dispute were disclosed on Friday night – the tax office, Plutus claims, froze the bank accounts last Monday night without warning. Read more on the saga.

2. A Brisbane startup has facilitated Australians in paying $5 million worth of household bills using Bitcoins. Living Room of Satoshi founder Daniel Alexiuc said he started the business from frustration that Bitcoins weren’t more practical for use in the real world. Read more on the Finnies entrant and its curious name here.

3. Telstra first wanted a court to supress sensitive security information, but after it failed and Business Insider made it public, the telco did a complete backflip to say it “does not pose a risk”. The Australian tech behemoth is currently fighting a patent infringement legal case, with the complainant Upaid citing the Business Insider article to argue its case. Read more on how Telstra’s own words are coming back to haunt it.

4. The consumer watchdog is angry at NBN retailers spruiking inflated speeds and not delivering. But The Australian reports ALP comms spokesperson Stephen Jones says it’s a case of “analysis paralysis”, as the ACCC has said this for six years without actually taking action against any of the retailers.

5. The complicated merger of immigration and customs resulted in the combined department failing a cybersecurity audit. iTnews reports the department’s submission to a parliamentary joint committee inquiry has detailed the difficulties in combining all the legacy systems and its promise to be compliant on its failed metric by July this year.

