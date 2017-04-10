5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP/Getty Images

Here are the tech stories to start your countdown to the extra long weekend:

1. Commonwealth Bank has a shiny new quantum computing simulator – the first in the Asia-Pacific outside of a university campus. Quantum computers, which are in furious development around the world, will solve problems considered impossible to calculate using current computers. To prepare for the eventual availability of such machines, the bank installed a simulator so it can develop software for the platform. Read more on the landmark deployment.

2. Why are taxpayers and Telstra’s rivals paying the telco $300 million every year? Vodafone chief executive Iñaki Berroeta asked for an explanation in a speech today, arguing the lack of transparency about how Telstra spends its universal service obligation funding is “troubling”. Read more on how he wants urgent reform.

3. Technology One founder Adrian Di Marco has stepped down as CEO after 30 years. Di Marco, who is number 72 on the Business Insider Tech 100, will become chairman of the ASX-listed Brisbane software company while chief operating officer Edward Chung will step into the CEO role. Read more at CRN.

4. An online art marketplace giving indigenous communities a channel to sell and ship to a global market has closed a $1 million capital raising round. The AFR reports QUT Creative Enterprise Australia and Grand Prix Capital has led the investment, boosted with follow-on involvement from Lux Group founders Adam Schwab and Jeremy Same.

5. A “damning” audit has led to increased cybersecurity scrutiny over three major government agencies. iTnews reports The Australian Taxation Office and Immigration department fell well short of the Australian Signals Directorate’s security standards and they, along with Department of Human Services, have since pledged to up their game.

