5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Let’s take a look at the tech stories doing the rounds for Wednesday:

1. The NBN says everyone should just take a chill pill over FTTN. The recent announcement of superior fibre-to-the-kerb technology had prompted fierce criticism from those who have and/or will receive the NBN through the slower fibre-to-the-node. Now two NBN execs have responded to the complaints, saying FTTN is not a waste of money and it’s easy to upgrade those areas in the future. Read more on how the NBN explains its decision to stick with slower tech for some.

2. Australian startup Spacer is launching in three US cities after acquiring Californian rival Roost. Spacer founder Mike Rosenbaum told Business Insider that the buyout made sense given Roost was practically the American version of Spacer, and that his team were excited to expand into a market 33 times the size of Australia’s. Read more on the huge deal.

3. Sydney’s Found Careers has secured $2.5 million in funding, with MYOB CEO Tim Reed joining the investor group and advisory board. The startup is aiming to become the clear number two player in a market long-dominated by Seek. The app already reportedly facilitates 200,000 job applications very month, including vacancies at Sheraton, McDonald’s, Windsor Smith and Domino’s. Read more on how 20 of the 21 investors from its previous capital raise backed up this time as well.

4. Scott Farqhuar-backed startup SafetyCulture hasn’t spent any of the $30 million it raised six months ago. The AFR reports that the company’s growing revenues have been enough to support its expanding workforce and new offices — but the pressure’s on from investors to get things moving.

5. Telstra has announced on International Women’s Day that it is now mandating 50% of all job interview candidates be female. The Australian reports that at the moment 70% of the telco’s staff are men, with two out of the average candidate shortlist of six people being women. CEO Andy Penn said from now jobs will possibly be advertised for longer if that shortlist can’t be filled with three women.

