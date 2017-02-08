5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Here are the tech stories making the news on Wednesday:

1. Snap Spectacles are not yet available in Australia and they’re as rare as hen’s teeth in the USA. But Citibank has managed to score 14 pairs, with two now in Sydney. The bank is using the smart sunglasses as a graduate recruitment tool. Read more on how Citi is doing this.

2. Australian streaming service Stan has announced that the “majority” of its shows can be downloaded to be watched offline from next month. The move follows Netflix offlining some of its content and Amazon Prime Video bragging that it had done it for all of its original shows. Read more on Stan’s plans for 2017.

3. One-third of the NBN is done. The national network rollout is now covering 4 million premises, although, being a wholesale provider, it doesn’t mean 4 million customers have signed up for the service. And as Computerworld points out, Malcolm Turnbull promised in the lead-up to the 2013 election that all Australians would have superfast broadband by the end of 2016.

4. Accountants that suffered severe business disruptions due to all the ATO system outages are demanding compensation. The AFR reports that industry figures have also “slammed” the tax office for prematurely forcing accountants onto digital even though it has not been able to provide a stable service.

5. A new Australian dating app is going back to basics. Forget complicated algorithms, Winkd matches people who are just at the right place at the right time, according to Startup Daily. Co-founder Diana Kalkoul said that the app is cutting out the complexities of its rivals and just providing “a raw connection experience”.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

