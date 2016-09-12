5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Today’s 5 Things you need to know in Tech are brought to you by Tower One, International Towers Sydney. International Towers Sydney is helping organisations completely redefine their culture and operations. Find out what makes this the workplace of the future.

Let’s cure that Monday-itis with five technology stories that will soothe:

1. A Gold Coast man has created a mini solar power station. He has had six Tesla Powerwall batteries installed at his home in one of the world’s biggest setups of its kind. Check it out here.

2. Samsung Australia said a new batch of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones that won’t catch fire are coming. An “exploding battery” issue forced a full recall last week, but now the problem has apparently been fixed with CRN reporting the new units will be arriving in Australia on 21 September.

3. Google is using subtle advertising techniques to combat ISIS. The search giant’s think tank Jigsaw has developed ways to divert impressionable and vulnerable users away from ISIS material that could radicalise them. Read more here.

4. iPhone 7 is just paving the path for future models. We hark back to the revolutionary release of OS X in 2001 and wonder if Apple is undergoing the same journey now.

5. Facebook has backed down from its previous censorship of a famous Vietnam War photo. The social media company cited its child nudity policy to originally block the Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of a naked nine-year-old Kim Phúc escaping a napalm attack. Her burns were so severe Phúc was not expected to survive.

But after a public outcry originating in Norway, Facebook reversed its stance – saying it recognised “the history and global importance of this image in documenting a particular moment in time”.

Phúc, now a Canadian and mother of two, still has treatments for her injuries. She is a UNESCO Goodwill ambassador.

