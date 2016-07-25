5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Today’s 5 Things you need to know in Tech are brought to you by Tower One, International Towers Sydney. The race is on for organisations wanting to position themselves in a building and precinct that will support ambitious goals to improve long term productivity and sustainability. Discover how

Welcome to another week. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Telstra’s COO is out. Kate McKenzie is retiring. She is the second senior executive to depart Telstra in the last two months, following chief technology officer Vish Nandlall in May. McKenzie has been COO since 2013, responsible for Telstra’s field services, IT and network architecture and operations. Chris Pash has more here.

2. Consumers will pay for a coffee but not your app — here’s why. Seb Pedavoli, the co-founder and creative director at Proxima, explains the difference between a coffee purchase and an app purchase, and why the gold mine that was app development is well and truly over – if it ever even existed.

3. 6 shifts your startup’s engineering team needs to make to scale up faster. Kallol Das joined Invoice2go as its first VP of engineering in December last year. The company was in the midst of rebalancing from operating as a startup, to preparing for its next levels of growth. “Fast growth is a good problem to have, but it’s still a problem that is best handled proactively,” says Das. Here are his tips.

4. The CEO behind Pokémon Go just dropped some big hints about the future of the game. Niantic CEO John Hanke, the chief executive behind the smash-hit smartphone game Pokémon Go, stopped by San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday to tell fans what’s coming from the game. Check them out here.



5. goCatch shareholders aren’t happy. It’s been rocky times for shareholders in goCatch. On July 6 they were told that the group needed to raise capital or face collapse. This came after another bombshell weeks earlier that a new chief executive and chairman had been brought on, and co-founder Andrew Campbell had been reappointed to the board. They must now vote on July 29 whether to support a three-for-one rights issue at 45¢ a share to raise up to $3 million. The AFR has more.

